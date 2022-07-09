UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,055,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after acquiring an additional 80,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

