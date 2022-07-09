UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

