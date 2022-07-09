UMB Bank N A MO Sells 70 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $243.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.76.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.