Union Heritage Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.1% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

