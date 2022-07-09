United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Trading Up ∞

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 63,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading,

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

