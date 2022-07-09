UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 699,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,237,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $518.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

