Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $56.85. 744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 67,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

