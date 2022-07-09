Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Upstart were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock worth $7,120,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

