Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

