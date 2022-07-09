Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lifted by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $207.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.