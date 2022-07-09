Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

NYSE:EDI opened at $5.31 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

