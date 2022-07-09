Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,191 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $120,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $7,397,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 260,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
