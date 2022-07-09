Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,191 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $120,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $7,397,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,655 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 260,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.84.

Shares of V stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.