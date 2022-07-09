Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $146.41 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.