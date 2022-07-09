W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

