W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $4,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

