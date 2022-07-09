Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lowered by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

