Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.64.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.