West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.03

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 94880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

