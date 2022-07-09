West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.03

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 94880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

