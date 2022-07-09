Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Trading Up 4.4%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 47,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 74,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 718.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

