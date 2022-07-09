Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Xylem by 135.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 710,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 408,152 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 340.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.