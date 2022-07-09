Zilliqa Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $534.03 million and approximately $193.79 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,313,307,771 coins and its circulating supply is 13,021,840,618 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

