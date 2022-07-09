Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.84.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.