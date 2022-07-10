10,964 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

PII opened at $112.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.