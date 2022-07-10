10,964 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.
About Polaris (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.