1,253 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sempra by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Sempra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.
SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
