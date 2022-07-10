1,253 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sempra by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Sempra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.