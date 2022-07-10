1,502 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

NYSE PLNT opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

