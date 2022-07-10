21,444 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.
