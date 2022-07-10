46,172 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $965,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $79,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on VST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $22.08 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 87.65%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

