557 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,168,000.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $75.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

