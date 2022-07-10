5,667 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.09 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

