804 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.

