AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

