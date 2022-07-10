Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.
ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6,670.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
