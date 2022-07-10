Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 6,670.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

