Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $98.01 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

