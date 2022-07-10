Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 23,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

