Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

