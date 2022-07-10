Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 2,933 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.34 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

