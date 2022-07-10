Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 296 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,117,000 after buying an additional 123,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

