Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 497 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

