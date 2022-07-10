Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.34 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

