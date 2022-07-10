Advisor Partners LLC Buys 271 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $650.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $665.00 and its 200 day moving average is $710.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

