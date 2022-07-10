Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,334,000 after buying an additional 170,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

