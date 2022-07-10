Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

NYSE:LNC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

