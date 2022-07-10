Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.59.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.