Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $226.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.88.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

