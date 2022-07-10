Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 83,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $245.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

