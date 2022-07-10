Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total transaction of $560,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,140 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $294.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $295.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

