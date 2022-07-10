Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.87.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

