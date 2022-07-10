Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 31.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $315.83 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.99 and a 200-day moving average of $353.58.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

