Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

