Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
