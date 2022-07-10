Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

General Electric stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.